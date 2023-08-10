WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Purple Heart Parking Project reached a great milestone Thursday afternoon.

A Purple Heart parking spot was dedicated at the DMV in Weirton.

There is now a spot at all 26 DMV locations across the state of West Virginia reserved for any combat wounded veteran.

The Purple Heart Parking Project was started by VFW Post 44-42 and has now seen several spots be dedicated at businesses around the Ohio Valley.

Local veterans said the purpose of these spots are to respect and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“You know, you ride around and you see Purple Heart signs here and there and and you just said, Wow, you know, that’s great.” Spencer Curry – Purple Heart Recipient

“When you see this sign, you see a car parked there. You know, this veteran has shed his blood for this country to keep this country great free and to keep our flag flying.” Dave Schoenian – Purple Heart Recipient

If your business is interested in being a part of the Purple Heart Parking Project and designating a space you can call Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.