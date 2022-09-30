WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Getting in the Christmas spirit is what Renaissance Weirton Corporation is trying to do!

They have so much planned for the Christmas season including multiple contests to get the community involved.

Last week we told you about the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest, and this week we are sharing their Gingerbread House Contest.

The categories are Group, Youth, Adult, and Business.

There are over 2,000 dollars in prizes.

Members say this another way to bring people together in the community!

“Our gingerbread competition is really for people of all different talents. Some people want to go above and beyond and make amazing gingerbread houses and some people want to have a fun craft to do with their kiddos and there is no right or wrong and we want everybody to be able to participate and enjoy the contest.” Tiffany Gale – Renaissance Weirton Board Member

You can register to make a gingerbread house now!

This is a free event and Gingerbread houses will be on display Saturday November 19th.

This is all part of their Christmas on Main Street event.

