WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The City of Weirton and the Festival Committee gave out the items that were collected from their recent Food and Toy Drive to the Salvation Army on Monday, December 11.

All items were displayed in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center.

The collection aimed at helping those in need during this holiday season.

The City would like to thank all the people and locations that participated in making this collection a huge success.

• Weirton Municipal Building

• Fire Departments

• Millsop Community Center

• Mary H. Weir Public Library

• Public Works Department