WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a development site with a potential billion dollar in economic growth. That’s what brought Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) to Weirton Wednesday afternoon.

Capito visited the Frontier Crossings construction site in Weirton to see the potential $1.2 billion dollars in economic development for herself.

Less than a month ago, you heard on 7News that $4 million of congressionally-directed spending money was allotted for an access road.

Senator Capito says she was very excited with what she saw.

“We want to see it redevelop, I understand that at the height of the steel industry there were 14,000 people that worked here; we’d sure like to see thousands working here in the future.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia (R)

She says the economic growth in the area shows that infustructure is critical.

“You’re not gonna be able to market yourself against other states or even other countries if you don’t have rail, if you don’t have road, you have access to the river here for barge traffic and so these are essentials.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia (R)

Officials from the Frontier Group of Companies say they have spent a lot of time and effort cleaning up the old steel plant to repurpose the site. They say the Senator’s help will be critical to the final stages of getting these projects off the ground.

“Because she is so engaging and supportive of this community in particular, this ball’s moving and the improvements will continue and before you know it we will have new businesses here in Weirton.” Robert Zuchlewski – Chief Operating Officer Frontier Group of Companies

Director of Business Development Pat Ford says for a U.S. Senator for take time out to tour a site is amazing.

“For her to take time out of her day to talk about economic development to talk about job creation and we’re glad that she feels the same way that economic development job creation is still a top priority of her office.” Patrick Ford – Director of Business Development Frontier Group of Companies

They plan to break ground on the Main Street bypass industrial access road later this year.

Senator Capito said she also wrote letters of support for a few grants the city has in the works for rail and road improvements.