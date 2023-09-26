WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two U.S Senators gave local steelworkers hopeful messages when they met in Weirton Tuesday.



Senator Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia and Ohio’s Sherrod Brown (D) gave updates about the pending anti-dumping trade case, targeting imports from eight countries.



Officials said the trade case gives Cleveland Cliffs the opportunity to make significant investment to make Weirton competitive for years to come.

Senator Brown says the laws are there, and we just have to make sure they are enforced. Senator Manchin said if you don’t have steel you don’t have a country.