WEIRTON, W.Va. — Residents of Weirton and surrounding areas have some very special improvements coming to one of their more historic areas.

On March 25, the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation unveiled its first draft of plans to renovate and improve historic Marland Heights Park.

Improvements include adding a mini-golf course, pickleball, tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts and renovating the historic landmarks in the park. The goal is to make the park a common area during all four seasons where residents of all ages can enjoy themselves.

”It should create more activity, recreational activity for all ages of people in Marland Heights and throughout the community of Weirton. Naturally, that’s most notably used by the Marland Heights residents. But, other residents also of Weirton use that and it should increase the values of those people’s property value.” Ed Bowman – Chairman of Weirton Parks and Recreation Board

City administrators allocated $1.5 million in ARPA funds to the Parks Board last October to be used to cover the costs of multiple capital improvement projects over its 15 facilities, all of which are outdoor facilities with the exception of the Millsop Community Center.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas on the renovation with the board.

With the project still being in the very early stages, the hope is to begin work on the park by mid to late summer this year.