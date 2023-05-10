300 steelworkers in Weirton West Virginia are set to lose their jobs in June.

Officials with the United Steel Workers (USW) Union made the announcement that Tuesday that 300 employees at Cleveland Cliffs will be laid off.

Mark Glyptis, USW Local President, is blaming the current economic conditions for the layoffs at the plant.

Glyptis says tin plate is coming into the United States from eight different counties at alarmingly low rates and is taking away from the United States in the tin plate market.

The union and Cleveland Cliffs have filed a trade case with International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that overseas companies are dumping tin plate into American markets.

Both parties will have to prove the case to the steel commission through their attorneys.

Glyptis believes the company and the union will win the case by bringing all the laid-off workers back to work.

Glyptis believes the 300 workers all have long careers ahead of them at Cleveland Cliffs. Both the plant and the union do not have a call-back date for the workers at this time.