WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Bob Bush Memorial Clothing Drive for Veterans is once again collecting donations at the Millsop Community Center.

Executive Director for the Weirton Board of Parks, Coty Shingle, says this event is a way to honor a great member of theirs, a true patriot and veteran, Bob Bush.

He started this drive a number of years ago and after he passed during the covid-19 pandemic the center wanted to continue his legacy.

They are accepting gently used clothing items, and Shingle says Bob’s special request was new socks.

“Bob started this because he really had a heart for veterans, being a veteran himself, he realized that people that serve their country should be taken care of the best way we possibly can. That was a need, he tried to need. He’s had a very big impact on the Millsop Community Center in the clothing drive itself.” Coty Shingle – Executive Director Weirton Board of Parks

People can bring their gently used clothing items and socks to the Millsop Community Center, then they give what’s collected to multiple veteran outlets so they can get them in the hands of those who need it.

The drive runs through November 12, but they accept any donations all year long.

For any questions you can contact the center at 304-797-8520.