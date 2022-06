WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Time to celebrate!!

Tun Tea in Weirton opened it’s doors one year ago and they want others to join in on the party!

So they are offering 10% off your order tomorrow and the entire weekend!

They specialize in Boba teas, refreshers, smoothies, coffees, snacks and sweet treats, most of which are non dairy!

Stop in and see for yourself!

They are located in Three Springs Crossings in Weirton!