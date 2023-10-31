WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The hard work and dedication of two area first responders is being rewarded as they advance to the next stage of their careers.



Following a recent retirement, the Weirton Fire Department celebrated the promotion of two of their members Tuesday.



Gary Hostuttler will assume the roll of Captain, while Seth Miller is now a Lieutenant. The two were sworn-in by Mayor Harold Miller during a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“The Fire Department is a tight-knit group. We all work together, they all help each other. They will help Seth being new. So everybody is in good hands.” Kevin Himmelrick, Chief, Weirton Fire Department

Hostuttler has nearly 30 years of experience, within the department, while Miller formerly served in the US Marine Corps.



A brief reception was held following the ceremony.