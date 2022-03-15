WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Continuing coverage on the Bank crash in Weirton.

The truck hit the back office of the building closing the United bank location on main street for the past two days.

Bank officials say they are going to be back open for business tomorrow.

Panhandle and Grae-Con are handling the restoration of the building.

The crash was due to a drunk driver that wreaked into the building Sunday night.

Police have since charged Christopher Thomaselli with second offense DUI, driving while his license is suspended for DUI and other charges.