WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush.
Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
by: Karen Compton, Taylor Long
