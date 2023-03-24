WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The year was 1947.

Harry Truman was President and the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in the World Series. That was also the year the parents of Athena Blake opened a florist shop in downtown Weirton.

Fast forward to 2023 and Athena’s is now a specialty clothing store at the same location on Main Street.



Friday, Weirton Mayor Harold Miller recognized Athena as part of Women’s History Month.

Her store has been a staple in the Weirton community for over 70 years and Athena says she is honored to have served the community all of these years.

” I’m so proud of Weirton and proud of all of the history, and I’m proud of everything. All my family are in some variety of business in Weirton and I enjoy meeting people, talking to them and walking places.” Athena Blake, Owner, Athena’s

“It’s an honor for us to have someone like Athena here in the community and she serves the community for seventy some years and you can find things here you can’t find anywhere else.” Harold Miller, Mayor, City of Weirton

Athena’s is opened from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. You can find the shop at 3757 Main St., Weirton, WV 26062.