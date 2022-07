WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Weirton is celebrating its 75th anniversary today.

Officials excited for Weirton 75th Anniversary celebration

Festivities included a parade and a ceremony with guest speaker Senator Ryan Weld.

There are many more family-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the day including zip lining, carnival rides and face painting. Food and crafts vendors will also be on hand.

A fireworks show will round out the celebration tonight.

Happy 75th Anniversary, Weirton!