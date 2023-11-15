WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton’s Annual Christmas on Main Street event presented by the Weirton Festival Committee is this weekend!

Everyone can come out on Saturday November 18th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to ring in the start of the holiday.

There will be more than 50 craft and food vendors in front of the Millsop Community Center.

There will also be more than 30 gingerbread house entries for everyone to check out.

This year they are offering indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From inflatables, bands, and games TO train rides, LED golf, an ice skating .. they truly will have it all!

And to top off the night at 7 p.m., the Christmas tree, donated by Robert and Patty Capito will be lit followed by fireworks.

“Well, we get really excited about this event every year because Christmas happens first in the shadow of the biggest Santa Claus in the Ohio Valley. And we really love that. And, you know, right out front, where all of the magic is happening, we have a nativity scene and a large tree, and we watch all that fun happen on Main Street. And it really does. Christmas arrives here first, and we’re really excited about that.” Coty Shingle – Weirton Festival Committee

Bands and dance groups will also be on site to provide live entertainment.

This event is free which was made possible through their generous sponsors every year.

They will also be having a “Stuff a Police Cruiser and Fire Truck” during the event in support of their ongoing food and toy drive that will help families in need this holiday season.