WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — For many of us, Christmas means lights, family and presents…but food is just as important.

And while there are more free meal offerings on Thanksgiving than December’s holiday, Weirton wants to change that this year.

The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and Salvation Army have partnered with the city to give out dinners on Christmas Eve.

They will first be delivered to residents at the city’s high rise apartments, but any leftovers will be offered at the All Saints Church from 3 to 4 p.m.

Today the organizers met to discuss the purchase and preparation of dozens of turkeys.

“We’ve seen the importance of the community Thanksgiving dinner and thought, you know, what about Christmas? Nobody has that. Well, who is going to be giving these people that we serve on Thanksgiving, Christmas dinners?” ​DeeAnn Pulliam, Assistant City Manager, City of Weirton

Gravy, rolls, pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce will all be on the menu as well.

Businesses are also helping with the supply list, with United Bank bringing in a big donation of mashed potatoes and stuffing.