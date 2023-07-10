WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Weirton has voted twice now to consider transitioning Weirton Transit Corporation into a department of the city.

In the late eighties, Transit Corporation was established as a private corporation that receives funding through the city. However, in recent years their financial situation has been an increasing struggle.

With this consideration, Weirton Council is looking for a detailed analysis of the financial system as a whole to be sure that this is something they can take on.

”We understand the need. We are very in tune with our constituents and those that so in the community and we understand that. But what does it mean to become a city department? And so, we’re working closely with the state and federal agencies that support transit, and they’ve been very supportive thus far of the city in our endeavors. So, we feel like we’re just doing our due diligence to be sure we know what we’re getting into and can manage it.” Flora Perrone – Weirton Transit Corporation Board Chair/Councilwoman Ward 5

Should this transition happen, Councilwoman Perrone says it would mean a stabilization to this service and hopes of expanding these services down the road for the people of Weirton.