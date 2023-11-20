WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Weirton is still collecting items for their Toy and Food Drive.

They partnered up with the Festival Committee to collect non perishable food items and toys for the Salvation Army to help those in need during the holiday season.

There are boxes at specific areas around the city where you can drop off donations.

You can find them at the city building, the fire departments, the Millsop Community Center and the library.

Organizers say this is such and important event and they wouldn’t be able to do that without the work of so many people.

“We really feel that in order to provide for all those that are in need in Weirton and Brooke and Hancock County, that it takes a team and to be able to be part of that team to provide food and toys to those in need in our area is something that is meaningful to not only the city of Weirton but also to the Weirton Festival Committee.” DeeAnn Pulliam – Vice Chair, Weirton Festival Committee

She says they are looking for donations of any variety of non perishable food and toys for any age, ranging from infant up to teenagers.

They will be collecting donations until December 1st.