WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nearly four years after the pandemic set in, COVID-related money is still available for city governments…and Weirton is ready to use its share.

City council held a special meeting this week to determine how to distribute Community Development Block Grant CV funding.

The grant is only able to be used for specific public works projects, and the city has a deadline to spend it.

After discussion with a consultant, council has decided to put the federal money toward water filling stations at the Weirton Christian Center.

“It gets a little challenging, a little tricky with all the requirements that the federal government can assign to funding. But I think we were with the assistance of our consultants able to find programs that’ll utilize it.” Flora Perrone, Weirton Ward 5 Representative

The funding is part of $5 billion given to state and city governments in the CDBG program under the CARES Act.

It was one of the initial economic stimulus bills related to COVID in 2020.