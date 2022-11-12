WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:

SPONSORS:

Gurrera Law Offices

The Dapper Pup Pet Grooming

Pet Supplies Plus

Fiesta Tableware Company

Crissy Fierro Photography

FIRST PLACE

Tali, Dutch, & Charlie

Owners: Candy & Jay Stein

SECOND PLACE

Broly

Owners: Briana Lasure & Brandon Wauthier

THIRD PLACE

Hudson

Owners: Ethan & Joey Rowing

Winners will attend the Christmas On Main Street event taking place on Saturday, November 19. They will come to the stage to collect their prize package at 1:50 p.m..