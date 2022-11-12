WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. 

The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army.  The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:

SPONSORS:

  • Gurrera Law Offices
  • The Dapper Pup Pet Grooming
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Fiesta Tableware Company
  • Crissy Fierro Photography

FIRST PLACE

  • Tali, Dutch, & Charlie
  • Owners:  Candy & Jay Stein

SECOND PLACE

  • Broly
  • Owners:  Briana Lasure & Brandon Wauthier

THIRD PLACE

  • Hudson
  • Owners:  Ethan & Joey Rowing

Winners will attend the Christmas On Main Street event taking place on Saturday, November 19.  They will come to the stage to collect their prize package at 1:50 p.m..