WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest.
The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
SPONSORS:
- Gurrera Law Offices
- The Dapper Pup Pet Grooming
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Fiesta Tableware Company
- Crissy Fierro Photography
FIRST PLACE
- Tali, Dutch, & Charlie
- Owners: Candy & Jay Stein
SECOND PLACE
- Broly
- Owners: Briana Lasure & Brandon Wauthier
THIRD PLACE
- Hudson
- Owners: Ethan & Joey Rowing
Winners will attend the Christmas On Main Street event taking place on Saturday, November 19. They will come to the stage to collect their prize package at 1:50 p.m..