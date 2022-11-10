WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton’s Christmas on Main Street event will be here in a little over a week.

The city partnered up with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to give residents a family, fun, festive and free event.

It’s on November 19th from 1 PM to 7 PM.

It has something for everyone from an ice skating rink, inflatables, train rides, craft vendors, food trucks and so much more! Mayor Harold Miller says this event grows every year!

“Bigger than ever and more vendors this year, we have a big response for the community, activities we have food drives, clothing drives and like I said it’s just a wonderful night.” Mayor Harold Miller – City of Weirton

The night will end with the tree lighting ceremony at 7 PM in front of the Millsop Community Center followed by fireworks.

The Ralingshafer Family donated this year’s tree.

More details can be found on the events Facebook Page.