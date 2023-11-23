WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Christmas on Main Street’s Gingerbread House Contest saw over 20 unique entries across various categories, with winners receiving a share of over $2,000 in cash and prizes.



The winners were:



Top of West Virginia CVB in the Business Category

Ashton Beckert in Adult

Gingerbread Gals in Group Effort—

Bailey Bo-hasky in Youth.

The “Most Original” category, a new addition this year, was won by Theresa Harbert.

The contest was made possible by the support of numerous sponsors.