WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday season is here, and it’s important this time of year to remember to care for your fellow man.

The city of Weirton is partnering with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to collect food and toys for the Salvation Army.

You can drop off your donations at the Weirton Municipal Building, the Weirton Fire Departments, the Mary H. Weir Public Library, the Millsop Community Center, and the Weirton Public Works Building. Donations will be accepted until December 1.

“This is the time of the year that we all should remember that Christ has died and risen for our benefit, and we should be generous in how we celebrate the holiday and give back to all the organizations that contribute.” HAROLD MILLER, Weirton Mayor

At the city’s “Christmas on Main Street” event on November 19, there will also be the chance to stuff a police cruiser and firetruck full of donations in the parking lot behind the municipal building.

For more information you can call 304-797-8500, extension 1002.