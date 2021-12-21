Weirton Holiday Inn offers free rooms during Christmas for hospitalized relatives

Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is offering complimentary guest rooms to the families of those hospitalized from Friday, December 24th through Sunday, December 26th.

“No one should have to be alone for Christmas,” said Brad Degenkolb-Director of Sales of the

Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area, “and for those who can’t make it home for the Holidays, we’ll

help bring their homes to them.”

“This is an incredible gesture of human kindness on the part of the Holiday Inn management,” said

Trinity Health System’s CEO, Matt Grimshaw. “We are proud to partner with our local Holiday Inn to

extend our collective mission in this way.”

Families of patients at Trinity Health System are invited to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas night – free of charge – at the hotel. Families may stay for one or two nights.

“The holidays can be a very stressful time, especially when someone you love is ill,” said Brandy

Wenner-General Manager Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area. “We hope that being close by will

alleviate much of that stress and enable our guests to more fully enjoy the holiday.”



To arrange for the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area complimentary guest rooms, relatives of

patients at Trinity Health System are asked to contact the hospital’s Marketing Department at

740.283.7296.

Rooms are based on availability.