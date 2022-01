Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Weirton man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun three times from his front porch.

Police say they were called to Rice Blvd. for a neighbor dispute Friday morning.

Officers acted on a search warrant at James Heilman’s home, finding a pistol and bullet casings.

Heilman was then arrested on three felony counts of wanton endangerment.

He has been arraigned at the Brooke County magistrate court.