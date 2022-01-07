Weirton man arrested in undercover prostitution sting

A Weirton man tried to meet up with a female prostitute but instead was welcomed by an undercover agent with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and Salem Ohio police.

According to the Herald-Star the undercover task force posted an ad online for solicitation of prostitution and Brad Leas, 45, of Weirton responded to the ad.

Leas allegedly asked the undercover agent, who he thought to be a female prostitute, to smoke a cigarette while performing a sex act on him.

Allegedly Leas asked for an additional sex act, the type not given, and agreed to pay $25.

Leas was issued a summons for misdemeanor charges of engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools after being detained. He’s scheduled to appear in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Jan. 20.