A Weirton man has been charged with multiple traffic charges after he allegedly crashed his truck into United Bank in Weirton.

Christopher Thomaselli, 42 years old, was arrested and charged with second offense DUI, driving while license suspended for DUI, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Police say Thomaselli’s 2020 Ford F150 pick-up truck crashed into the United Bank at 3567 main street causing extensive damage to the building.

Weirton police say no other passengers were in the vehicle and no injuries were reported.