WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Earlier today, officials announced that Weirton Medical Center, a hospital located in Weirton, West Virginia, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting or causing the submission of claims to Medicare in violation of the Physician Self-Referral Law (commonly referred to as the Stark Law), according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Weirton Medical Center officials have responded in a press release that “they have reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice on a $1.5 million settlement relating to financial arrangements entered into during the tenure of the hospital’s prior management firm for the period March 1, 2012 through May 30, 2019.”

Weirton Medical Center also reached a settlement with the West Virginia Attorney General’s office on any potential state claims during this period, say hospital officials.

Hospital officials stated that Weirton Medical Center’s prior management was also the prior management for Wheeling Hospital, and in September 2020, Wheeling Hospital agreed to pay the US Department of Justice $50 million to settle allegations of False Claims Act violations.

“Following the United States government’s lawsuit against Wheeling Hospital, WMC terminated the contract with its management consultant and conducted an independent internal investigation to address any related concerns. WMC voluntarily cooperated with the US Department of Justice in its investigation and we greatly appreciate the DOJ’s efforts in resolving this matter.”

John Frankovitch, Weirton Medical Center President and CEO