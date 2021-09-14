Weirton names new city manager

The City of Weirton approved of a new city manager on Monday.

Weirton Council approved by a vote of 6-0 the appointment of Michael Adams as Weirton city manager. Adams currently serves as the Ward 2 representative on the council.

The position has been vacant since July 12 when former City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo resigned.

DiBartolomeo claims that multiple council members improperly went into executive session and that he has provided documentation to authorities in an attempt to mitigate these charges.

Adams will officially take up his new post on Oct. 1