Weirton parents arrested after child dies in fire

Weirton police say two parents are under arrest after their child died in a house fire earlier in 2021.

Heather and Michael Johnston are currently in the Northern Regional Jail on charges of child neglect resulting in death and child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury.

The fire occurred on March 13 at 3221 Orchard St. in Weirton.

The Johnstons have been arraigned and are currently held on a $100,000 bond.

Police currently have not given any other details of the incident

Weirton police, Weirton fire, the Hancock County prosecutor’s office, and the ATF all worked on this case.

