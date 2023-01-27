WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Decades of experience, that’s what Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush says his two new Lieutenants bring to their position.

Both are former Sergeants and Friday morning in from of family, friends, and colleagues Matthew Lelless and Troy Bickers were sworn in as Weirton PD’s newest Lieutenants.

Lt. Lelless brings 10 years of experience and Lt. Bickers brings 16 years.

Both say they are so grateful for the support of their family because without it they say they wouldn’t be able to do this job.

“These guys are well respected they are well liked, they do a really good job. They’re going to bring a lot to the patrol division as senior leaders.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

“It means a lot to me and that’s one great thing about working for the city of Weirton, it’s family oriented all the way down from the top administration upstairs to the administration in the Police Department. Everybody knows everybody’s family’s, wives, kids. It’s very nice.” Lt. Matthew Lelless – Weirton Police Department

“I feel overwhelmed. I still consider myself sometimes a young guy, been here for 16 years and my career has gone so fast. We have a great department. Great community, community supports everything we do here.” Lt. Troy Bickers – Weirton Police Department

Chief Kush says they will be promoting an officer to Sergeant and adding a couple new officers to the force in the next month or so.