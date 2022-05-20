WEIRTON ,W.Va. (WTRF)

National Police week is being celebrated all over the nation and right here at home.

The Weirton Police Department started the week off with a remembrance ceremony of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

And to wrap up the week they swore in a new officer, putting them back at full force.

Patrolman Ernest Wiseman was the 40th officer for Weirton PD

Chief Charlie Kush says they are fortunate to be able to have that many officers and is so grateful for the constant support of the community all year round.

“These Officers go to work every day they don’t know what’s going to happen you know, they don’t know if they’re going to go home at the end of the night, they don’t know what type of situations that are going to occur. So every day they come to work and they put that vest on and they are prepared to sacrifice themselves for the good of the public.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

Chief Kush says he is proud to be in law enforcement and to be a part of such a hard working group of officers.