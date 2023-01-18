WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton Police and Fire are once again battling it out on the court and it’s all for a good cause.

The 5th annual Charity Game tips off at 6:20 tomorrow night at the Milsop Community Center.

The rivalry is tied 2 to 2 and the game on Thursday will be a tie breaker.

All proceeds from the event are going towards little one year old Scarlett Kirkbride and her family.

Scarlett is battling leukemia.

Both police and fire officials say they love doing this event and the out pouring of support from the community and local businesses for Scarlett is amazing.

“It’s just a great feeling. It may not be a lot but at least it’s something and it shows that you know you have two departments in the city of Weirton that really care about that person and we want to do as much as we can to help them out in any way possible “ Sgt. Marc DeAngelo – Weirton Police Department

Scarlett’s parents, Lindsey and Tyler say they are amazed and so grateful for the community’s support for their little girl.

Again the Charity Basketball Game is tomorrow night at Milsop Community Center, doors open at 5:50 PM and tip off is at 6:20 PM.

Adult tickets are 5 bucks, kids ages 6-17 are 3 bucks, and 5 and under are free.