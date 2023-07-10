WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush released a statement Monday concerning a stabbing that happened Sunday morning at Marathon Gas Station.

Kush says that on Sunday, June 9 at approximately 0800 hours, officers with the Weirton Police Department responded to the Marathon Gas Station, located at 3627 Main Street, for a reported stabbing.

The accused, Weirton resident David Nelson Allen, 55, is charged with felony malicious wounding for allegedly stabbing a man in the back as the man stood in line at the cash register.

Allen reportedly fled the scene and was apprehended immediately without incident.

Allen is incarcerated at the Northern Regional Jail.

Stewart was transported to Weirton Medical Center. His wounds are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. There is no apparent motive to the incident.