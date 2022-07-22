WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton Police Officers are now going to be in all three schools in the city.

Currently there was a resource officer at Weir High and Middle Schools but there was a Hancock County Deputy at Weirton Elementary School.

Chief Charlie Kush says he discussed it with Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings, they both agreed with having a Weirton Officer there instead would be better for all parties involved.

Chief Kush says having an officer in the school helps with a number of things and says as a parent it made him feel more at ease.

“School resource officers at any school is important. These officers are trained in dealing with kids, they are a good role model for the kids, they’ve stopped a lot of crime happening just by what kids have told them.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

Chief Kush says his officers are trained to protect the students and they do a really good job.

Hancock County Schools start back on August 23!