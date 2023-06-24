WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the corner of South 11th Street and Weir Ave., the road was blocked off for hours due to a shooting that turned into a standoff at one Weirton home.
Around 10:00 Saturday morning, officials received a call reporting a female who had suffered gunshot wounds to her face.
The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department and K9 units, Weirton Police Department, and Hancock County EMS were dispatched to 3136 Weir Avenue, where the suspect had barricaded himself inside of the home.
The Brooke County Special Response Team and armored truck arrived on the scene, as well.
That’s when the standoff between officials and the suspect began and Weir Avenue was closed for the next 5 hours.
Around 3pm, tear gas was fired in and around the home.
Not long after, the suspect exited the home and was shot down by the SRT and was immediately taken in an ambulance to be treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
The female victim was also taken to be treated for gunshot wounds and the West Virginia State Criminal Investigation Unit arrived on the scene.
It has been confirmed that the West Virginia State Police are taking this ongoing investigation over.
This is a developing story so stay with 7News for updates.