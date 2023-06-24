WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the corner of South 11th Street and Weir Ave., the road was blocked off for hours due to a shooting that turned into a standoff at one Weirton home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Around 10:00 Saturday morning, officials received a call reporting a female who had suffered gunshot wounds to her face.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department and K9 units, Weirton Police Department, and Hancock County EMS were dispatched to 3136 Weir Avenue, where the suspect had barricaded himself inside of the home.

BREAKING🚨: Officials have confirmed that there is an active shooter situation on 3136 Weir Ave.

Weirton PD, Brooke County Sheriff’s Dept., WV State Police, and Hancock Co. EMS are on scene. Police say they have activated the SRT.



Stay with @WTRF7News for updates. pic.twitter.com/Ox6Ea2YHGV — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 24, 2023

The Brooke County Special Response Team and armored truck arrived on the scene, as well.

That’s when the standoff between officials and the suspect began and Weir Avenue was closed for the next 5 hours.

Active shooter update in Weirton, WV on Weir Ave. https://t.co/rOyoYoMokw — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 24, 2023

Details are still limited out of Weirton… I’m on the corner of S. 11th St. and Weir Ave.

SWAT Team armored truck from Brooke Co. is still on scene and this is my view of the house from the road.

Suspect is barricaded inside of the home and crews are waiting for their exit. pic.twitter.com/I3VYlBXUPM — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 24, 2023

Around 3pm, tear gas was fired in and around the home.

Not long after, the suspect exited the home and was shot down by the SRT and was immediately taken in an ambulance to be treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The female victim was also taken to be treated for gunshot wounds and the West Virginia State Criminal Investigation Unit arrived on the scene.

It has been confirmed that the West Virginia State Police are taking this ongoing investigation over.

This is a developing story so stay with 7News for updates.