WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) After over three decades as a staple business owner in Weirton, Kathy Granato is retiring.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kathy of Granato’s Deli had her last day on Sunday.

Weirton Officials say the impact she and the store has made on the City will remain for many years to come.

They wanted to thank Granato’s Deli for serving Weirton and the surrounding communities for 33 years!

Now the Deli isn’t going anywhere but there are going to be some changes.

It will have new owners.

Stay with 7News for more details.