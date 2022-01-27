Weirton Workforce Office set to close

The Weirton Workforce office is set to close its doors effective March 11, 2022

Sources to 7News say Workforce West Virginia in Charleston made the decision to close the office.

7News reached out to Workforce West Virginia for a statement:

“Yes, the office is closing. A large majority of the work done by WorkForce is now being handled virtually. The Weirton WorkForce West Virginia office is closing and staff are relocating and combining with the Wheeling office. All online and phone services are available to constituents.”

The closest Workforce West Virginia office to those in Hancock County would be Wheeling, WV.

