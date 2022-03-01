BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Commissioners announced during their meeting that the Weirton Workforce West Virginia office is staying open.

West Virginia Secretary of Commerce, Ed Gaunch used to word “indefinitely” when asked how long the doors are staying open.

If you recall they were set to close on March 11th.

Commissioners said this is good news in the wake of the Coke Plant closing.

“It’s a win. It’s fortunate for those people who are going to need to use that service and our hearts are with them, they are going to be going through enough, they don’t need to be traveling all over the Northern Panhandle trying to get help.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

He said they will continue to follow up with Workforce West Virginia in the days ahead.