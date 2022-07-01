WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Fourth of July Parade and Weirton`s 75th Anniversary-Independence Day Celebration will be taking place in Weirton, WV on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The following roads intersecting the parade route will be closed for traffic from 9:30 AM until the parade ends:

Northbound lanes on Main Street (WV Rt. 2) will be shut down at Lemoyne Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue / Main Street (WV Rt. 2)

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Virginia Avenue

West Street / Virginia Avenue

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Taylor Avenue

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Ferguson Avenue

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Lee Avenue

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Cove Road

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Mildren Avenue

Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Lemoyne Avenue

Cove Road / East Street

Cove Road / Weir Avenue

Once the parade has ended, the City`s celebration will begin immediately after.

Regarding the celebration, the following intersections and roads will be closed:

North and South bound lanes of Main Street (WV Rt. 2) at the Cove Road/Main Street intersection.

North and South bound lanes of Main Street (WV Rt. 2) at the Marland Heights Road intersection.

Lee Avenue/ East Street

East Street /Cove Road