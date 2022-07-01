WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)
The Fourth of July Parade and Weirton`s 75th Anniversary-Independence Day Celebration will be taking place in Weirton, WV on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
The following roads intersecting the parade route will be closed for traffic from 9:30 AM until the parade ends:
Northbound lanes on Main Street (WV Rt. 2) will be shut down at Lemoyne Avenue
Pennsylvania Avenue / Main Street (WV Rt. 2)
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Virginia Avenue
West Street / Virginia Avenue
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Taylor Avenue
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Ferguson Avenue
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Lee Avenue
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Cove Road
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Mildren Avenue
Main Street (WV Rt. 2) / Lemoyne Avenue
Cove Road / East Street
Cove Road / Weir Avenue
Once the parade has ended, the City`s celebration will begin immediately after.
Regarding the celebration, the following intersections and roads will be closed:
North and South bound lanes of Main Street (WV Rt. 2) at the Cove Road/Main Street intersection.
North and South bound lanes of Main Street (WV Rt. 2) at the Marland Heights Road intersection.
Lee Avenue/ East Street
East Street /Cove Road