WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Every year the Renaissance Weirton Corporation celebrates the city by designing and selling a Christmas ornament to represent the diversity and history of Weirton.

This year though the ornament honors the city’s 75th Anniversary.

It’s another part of the Christmas on Main Street event.

In years past the ornament has honored a different country.

So far they have done Scotland, Greece, Italy, and Poland.

Mayor Harold Miller says representing everyone in the city is so important.

“There’s a great heritage here and we try to keep that going for our kids and grandkids to remember who founded this valley, how it was built and we’re going through a whole new Renaissance of the mill.” Mayor Harold Miller – City of Weirton

The ornaments are $10.

For more information or questions you can call 304-797-8500 ext. 1002.