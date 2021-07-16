Weirton’s Mayor speaks out on what he claims are “direct insults” days after Joe DiBartolomeo resigned

Weirton, WV (WTRF)- Weirton’s Mayor speaks out on what he is calling direct insults to some individuals. It all stems back from Monday night’s council meeting… the same meeting Joe DiBartolomeo resigned.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller spoke to city leaders who aren’t hesitating to speak up about recent accusations made.

“(It was) a little shock.” Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

City Council members are taken back by accusations they claim the now-former City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo made during Monday night’s city council meeting.

“I didn’t expect the direct impact it was gonna have. I didn’t appreciate the direct insult to some individuals. You don’t bring that out to the public.” Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

That meeting quickly got heated when DiBartolomeo accused multiple city council members of violating the state law, claiming council improperly went into an executive session in a meeting back in November.

City Council member Michael Adams being one of those defending Himself against DiBartolomeo’s apparent accusations that he isn’t qualified. Adams cited a number of legal statutes.

“My research into this issue indicates that this premise is wrong.” Michael Adams, city councilman

Weirton Mayor Harold Miller even stands by Adams.

“I think it was appropriate. Mike is a good man. He’s a good honest man. I’m glad he got up.” Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

But after addressing concerns, there’s still a lot to be said about who’s next in line for City Manager, given DiBartolomeo’s resignation.

Interim City Manager DeeAnn Pulliam will take over in the meantime: a temporary solution that Mayor Miller supports.

“She has a legal background, and so she is really qualified to run the operations until we search for a new Manager.” Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

Even after all that’s been said, Mayor Miller still wishes DiBartolomeo the best now that his time as City Manager has come to an end.

“Joe was certainly qualified, and I wish him well. He’s a resident here in Weirton. I hope he continues to be a lifelong resident.” Mayor Harold Miller, City of Weirton

The search process for a new City Manager will begin next week. Mayor Miller hopes to find someone local to fill in that role.