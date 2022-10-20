WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring

They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen.

They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees that need to be filled.

With three PRO officers in the schools, they are wanting to hire three new patrolmen.

Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton has a lot of benefits!

They have higher pay, plenty of avenues you can take your career, great health benefits, and now with ARPA funds officers will get a take-home cruiser.

“The health insurance is very good and it’s paid for by the city. It is also vacation times, sick times. I believe we are one of the highest paid within the state at $25.21 an hour starting out. Within the police department we have a detective division, juvenile division, we have K9 officers, we have SRT.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

Call the Clerk's officer for an application at 304-797-8500 ext. 1045.

Applications will be to be submitted by November 18th at 4 PM.

The Physical Agility Exam is on November 19th at Weir High School at 9 AM.

The Written Exam is on Friday, December 2nd at 8:30 AM at the Millsop Community Center.

Applications can be found on www.cityofweirton.com at the bottom of the page.