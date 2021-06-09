Dudley becomes Wellsburg’s first African American mayor

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your local Election Headquarters. Last night, Wellsburg voters chose to elect Daniel L. Dudley to be their new mayor.

Dudley was appointed as interim mayor after former Mayor Sue Simonetti announced last November that she would not be running for re-election. Somonetti passed away in late March.



Dudley is the first African American to hold the position, and previously served on Council. He’s been married to his wife for 42 years, and has 2 children, along with 2 grandchildren.

We spoke with the new mayor today about what his plans are for the city.

“Well there’s a lot of old and dilapidated buildings and stuff that I’d like to see torn down and different projects to be done in Wellsburg. In other words, I think right now working with the city manager, and also working with other people and everything and urban renewal people, zoning people, Wellsburg needs a makeover. That’s just my point. We need a complete makeover. Daniel L. Dudley, newly elected Mayor of Wellsburg

Mayor Dudley tells us that he’s very eager to begin working with the public, and will have an open door policy, and even plans to use a suggestion box. Dudley will officially take office on July First.