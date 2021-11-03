Brooke County man to serve jail time for sex crimes

A man from Wellsburg will serve four consecutive jail sentences after being charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a custodian.

Keith A. Wood, 69, will serve 25 to 100 years for each count of sexual assault and 10 to 20 years for each count of sexual abuse by a custodian.

Wood will also be fined $20,000, the maximum penalty for the crimes under the state code.

According to the Herald-Star, the victim was under 12 when the crimes were committed, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and underwent counseling for three years.

It was also reported by the Herald-Star that the child told Wood he has hurt her a lot but he will never have a chance to touch another child.

Wood had character witnesses ask the judge to give him a lesser sentence, with one of them expressing fear he will be beaten by other inmates

