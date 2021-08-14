Community and family say goodbye to a remarkable man, Chief Stanley Kins

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The community and family of long-time Wellsburg VFD Chief Stanley Kins gathered today to say their final goodbyes to this remarkable man.

***Wellsburg Fire Chief’s Legacy Won’t Be Forgotten***

Kins served first as the Wellsburg police chief, then the city’s fire chief, helping the community for 22 years.

Kins was honored with a procession of 17 fire trucks and a police car throughout Wellsburg.

Kins’s ashes were taken to his home on Main Street in Wellsburg.

His son, Scott Kins, and great-grandson, Jamari Vincent escorted him home on this final ride.