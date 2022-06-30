WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

The first ever Wellsburg Kiwanis Club Duck Derby is slated for this Sunday at 6 p.m.

Ducks will go head-to-head in a race to the finish line at the 6th Street Warf.

Onlookers can expect a fun scene as the ducks will be launched into the river.

The ducks will have a number on the bottom and the first five ducklings to cross the finish line will receive huge prizes.

First place will get $1,000, second place gets 52 weeks of Domino’s pizza, $500 is third place, fourth place is 52 Big Macs for a year from McDonald’s, and fifth place gets $100!

“I think people should come to the event because it’s a family friendly event. It’s something unique and exciting and just to really see the race, how they are going to do it and the mixing of the ducks and when they go into the water. It’s really going to be something to see.” Eric Fithyan – President Wellsburg Kiwanis Club

He encourages everyone to get there a little early.

The ducks are $10 bucks.

If you still need to get your duck find your nearest Kiwanis Club Member or you can get one at the event on Sunday.

7News Anchor Taylor Long is thrilled to be the emcee of the event.