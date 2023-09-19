BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

We are just one day away from the opening of the Historic Wellsburg Bridge.

Officials are excited for the big day but want to remind people of the designated parking areas as well as ramped up security.

With so many events going on all throughout the day, from the walk/run, car show, vendors and entertainment the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department wants to make sure it is an enjoyable and safe day for residents.

“The Coast Guard will have the water shut down during the ribbon cutting itself. So we do want to take our hats off to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department for coordinating all this and making it a safe event for our people.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

The ribbon cutting for the Wellsburg Bridge is tomorrow at noon with festivities continuing the rest of the day.

The bridge will be open for motorists on Thursday morning.