WELLSBURG, W. Va. (WTRF) — You won’t believe how long the Wellsburg Bridge has been on the drawing board

When the bridge from Wellsburg to Brilliant was first planned, Calvin Coolidge was president, Amelia Earhart was about to cross the Atlantic and someone discovered a machine that could slice bread!

The bridge was about to be built 95 years ago.

“It goes back to 1928,” said W.Va. Senator Ryan Weld, R-District 1. “That was the first contract that was signed. And they talked at that time about the contract being in place. Construction was imminent. But for whatever reason, that fell through.”

Weld, who has done historical research of the area, says officials tried again in 1931.

Bids went out, a company was selected and the price was set at $750,000.

“Which now might buy you a quarter of the concrete required for the deck,” Weld noted.

But again, it wasn’t built.

It came up again in the 1970s, but it didn’t happen then either.

Then in the 1990s, the plans came up again.

And those plans led to this bridge.

West Virginia’s current secretary of transportation, Jimmy Wriston, was just getting started as a bridge engineer.

“It was back in 1996 when I came to the Division of Highways as a newly-graduated engineer from West Virginia Tech,” said Wriston.

It took decades, but it finally happened.

“To open this bridge, it’s nothing short of miraculous,” Wriston said. “It’s an engineering wonder, to start with. It’s the culmination of a vision.”

“I think it’s extremely critical to be able to link Wellsburg and to link our area on the West Virginia side to Ohio,” added Weld.

“It’s going to do a world of good for decades and decades to come, for the people of Brilliant, Ohio and Wellsburg, West Virginia,” Wriston said.

Weld said many of the people who have worked on this project over the years are no long alive today.

He said they will be remembered for their efforts, for a job well done.