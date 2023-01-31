BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The city of Wellsburg is about to embark on a project that’s been years in the making. They have just awarded a bid to Edgeco Contracting to tear down about 18 dilapidated homes.

These properties are condemned, not even fit to fix up.

This Department of Environmental Protection project involves the city paying to tear down the homes, and then they will be reimbursed through a $290 dollar grant.

Wellsburg officials hope that this, in conjunction with some Parks and Rec projects, will improve the life of its residents.,

“At any time you can clean up these dilapidated properties, I mean they’re a drain on the community, and they attract unsavory folks. We get these properties cleaned up and increase property values.” STEPHEN MAGUSCHAK, Wellsburg City Manager

“We want to make Wellsburg clean. Clean it up and it’s known as a good little city and we want to keep it that way, and a clean city.” DANIEL DUDLEY, Mayor of Wellsburg

We’re told that once the project is complete, City Council is leaning towards holding public auctions for the newly-cleared properties.

Stay with 7NEWS as the project develops.